2017 James Irvine Leadership Awards

On February 9, 2017, CalChannel filmed the 2017 James Irvine Foundation Leadership Awards luncheon in Sacramento, California. The awards recognize and support (with $200,000 each) California leaders who are advancing innovative and effective solutions to significant state issues.www.irvine.org/leadership-awards

The following are the recipients and award presenters for the 2017 luncheon:

Don Howard, CEO and President of The James Irvine Foundation

Lydia Villarreal, Chair of the Irvine Foundation Board of Directors

Tom Torlakson, California State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Award recipient: Ken Berrick, CEO of Seneca Family of Agencies

Cristina Garcia, California Assemblemember (District 58)

Award recipient: Tony Brown, Executive Director of Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA)

Andy Vidak, California State Senator (District 14)

Award recipient: Dora Westerlund, CO, Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation

Hannah-Beth Jackson, California State Senator (District 19)

Award recipient: Julia Wilson, CEO, OneJustice

David Chiu, California Assemblymember (District 17)

Award recipient: Doniece Sandoval, CEO, Lava Mae

Darrell Steinberg, Mayor of Sacramento

Award recipient: Areva Martin, President, Special Needs Network, Inc.