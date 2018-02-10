Our Time to Engage, Inform and Vote: 2018 Gubernatorial Issues Forum in partnership with KCRA 3, The California Channel and The California Cable Industry, convenes voters across California to discuss issues that impact African American women with candidates John Chiang, Delaine Eastin and Antonio Villaraigosa. The California Channel will broadcast and webcast this event LIVE on Tuesday, February 13th @ 5:30pm.

The free forum takes place at the historic Crest Theatre in downtown Sacramento on February 13 from 5:30-7:00pm. Event registration, key details along with honorary host and steering committee are online at www.ourtimetoengage.com.

According to The Status of Black Women in American Politics produced by Higher Heights and Rutgers, the impact of African American women’s participation in recent national and state elections has been the most reliable and influential. This program explores issues that will shape the 2018 gubernatorial race, utilizing data from The California Women’s Well-Being Index published by the California Budget and Policy Center. The candidates will address policies that disproportionately impact African American women such as economic security, jobs, housing, health, political empowerment, criminal and social justice.

