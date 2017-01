What are the most pressing issues the legislature should address in the next session? The four leaders of the California Legislature—Kevin de León, president pro tem, California State Senate; Jean Fuller, Republican leader, California State Senate; Chad Mayes, Republican leader, California State Assembly; and Anthony Rendon, speaker, California State Assembly—will talk about their priorities and why these issues are important to California's future.

