California’s 2018 Lieutenant Governor Debate

The role of California’s lieutenant governor may seem mostly ceremonial, but it’s enough to entice plenty of people to want the office. The lieutenant governor helps shape education, environment, and economic policy on the University of California Board of Regents and the California State University Board of Trustees, the State Lands Commission, Ocean Protection Council, and Commission for Economic Development. The state’s second-highest ranking elected official can break a tie in the state Senate. And let’s not forget the role of acting governor when the governor leaves the state