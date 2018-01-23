Main Menu
Home
LIVE Webcast
Video on Demand
TV Schedule
Local Listing
About
Contact
History
Board of Directors
The California Channel
Home
LIVE Webcast
Video on Demand
TV Schedule
Local Listing
About
Contact
History
Board of Directors
Home
›
Feature
›
Gov. Brown's State of the State Address
Gov. Brown's State of the State Address
Feature
January 23, 2018
by
calchannel
Governor Jerry Brown's State of the State will be LIVE Thursday, January 25th @ 10am
LIVE Webcast
Related articles
Governor Brown to Release 2018-19 Budget Proposal
Feature
January 9, 2018
Capitol Weekly: 2017 Marijuana Conference
Feature
June 9, 2017
California Conversations with James Brulte
Articles
,
Feature
September 12, 2017
© Copyright
The California Channel
. All rights reserved.