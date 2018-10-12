Main Menu
Politics on Tap #103
October 12, 2018
Politics on Tap #103: Samantha Corbin & Caity Maple join John Howard at Brasserie Capitale to talk about sexual harassment in the Capitol, one year after publication of the
#wesaidenough
letter that started a movement.
