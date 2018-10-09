Sac Press Club: Gas Tax Repeal Initiative Debate

Proposition 6 on the November ballot would repeal the 2017 gas tax increases that are expected to bring in $54 billion dollars in the next decade to fix roads, bridges, and freeways. But it’s about more than taxes and traffic jams. Fighting taxes is a standard platform for Republicans, and they are backing the campaign as a wedge issue to drive their voters to the polls. The Democrats see Prop 6 as a desperate attempt by the Republicans to stay relevant. Gov. Jerry Brown has said it’s a “flawed and dangerous measure pushed by Trump’s Washington allies” that jeopardizes the safety of millions of Californians.

