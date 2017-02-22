Main Menu
Home
›
Feature
›
WE ARE EXPERIENCING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES
WE ARE EXPERIENCING TECHNICAL DIFFICULTIES
Feature
February 22, 2017
by
calchannel
To watch the senate Hearings LIVE go to this link
http://senate.ca.gov/calendar
